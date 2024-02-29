Erik ten Hag demands apology from Fulham over TikTok mocking Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has demanded that Fulham apologise for the way they depicted club captain Bruno Fernandes in a post on TikTok.

The Manchester Evening News reported earlier in the day that while Man United are not looking to pursue the issue further, the club is disappointed in the way that Fulham conducted themselves.

The post in question consisted of a video of Fernandes falling during the final moments of United’s 2-1 loss to Fulham last weekend before he rose to his feet and returned to action.

The video was accompanied by the caption, “so glad he’s okay”, along with a rolling eyes emoji, thereby exhibiting a hint of sarcasm. It’s safe to assume that Fulham were questioning the legitimacy of the Portuguese playmaker’s injury.

Ultimately, Fernandes’ injury proved to be authentic, with the United skipper being listed as doubtful for the 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Wednesday night as a result of the knock.

Still, he decided to proceed with the match, playing the full 90 minutes despite any pain he may have suffered. In fact, a video showed Fernandes limping after the win over Forest, showing that he continued to harbour his injury woes.

Fernandes limping as he left the ground. Was a doubt with a knock but played the full game. Would still expect him to start Sunday. Still never missed a game for #mufc through injury. pic.twitter.com/eIw9VaRFGq — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 28, 2024

In response to the video, Ten Hag demanded that Fulham apologise for the way they treated Fernandes.

“I did not know about this video,” the United manager explained. “If they did this I would say it is not right. It is absolutely not right. It is not right for a club to make such statements. They should apologise for this.”

While Fernandes has come under fire from several critics, United manager Erik ten Hag has been quick to jump to his player’s defence.

“I see social media criticising him. It is pathetic. He had a serious injury but he continued to play on Saturday and then also he fought to be part of this game,” Ten Hag claimed.

The United manager also called out Forest players for their behaviour toward Fernandes, claiming that they were targeting the midfielder and constantly fouling him.

There was also the moment that Forest defender Felipe grabbed Fernandes’ throat, with match officials failing to take action against such conduct. In Ten Hag’s mind, referees should make a greater effort to protect Fernandes against such foul play.

Following his appearance against Forest, Fernandes has maintained his perfect record of never missing a United match due to injury.

While Fernandes has arguably not been at his best this season, he is a rare source of certainly in the United squad, proving to be a reliable player who will show up week in and week out for United. This is a valuable quality, especially given the myriad of injuries that have plagued the club throughout this season.