Erik ten Hag says he can “smell” a good performance coming against Manchester City



Manchester United got back to winning ways after a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest washed away the stench of defeat to Fulham.

However, the marquee game of the season is up next, with Erik ten Hag’s men traveling to the Etihad Stadium to put their league campaign back on track.

While fans might be forgiven for not feeling too hopeful about a positive result, Ten Hag struck a defiant tone in the buildup to the game.

He said: “Our form (good). We are also on a good run, the spirit is very good. We have done it before against City, also against Liverpool. We will prepare well. The players are looking forward to it. I can smell it. I am excited.”

His confidence partly comes from Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane shaking off their issues and playing against Forest, with Casemiro joining them.

Both Fernandes and Varane are set to play a part against City too, with the manager reserving special praise for Casemiro.

He said: “They [Varane and Fernandes] fought to be part and they came well out of the game. I think they will be available for Sunday. I don’t think players will return for Sunday.

“Passion, desire, determination, that is the base (Casemiro’s mentality). Definitely for the game on Sunday.”

Ten Hag insinuated that Fernandes is being targeted for his behaviour and the referees are not protecting him.

He called on the officials to protect his captain and stressed the good qualities of the player.

He said: “He’s a very passionate football player. A very creative football player. He’s created the most in the Premier League. Opponents are targeting him, especially after Saturday. I feel referee should protect him. They had a chance from the start of the game, it was so obvious.

“That is your impression (media’s on Fernandes’ reputation). I thought it was definitely foul on Saturday. It was misjudged from media, social media to blame him for it. That was my point. Opponents are targeting him, that is not right. Referees should protect him.”

Finally, he said that while the fixture against City is undoubtedly important, it would be unfair to call it a season-defining fixture.

Ten Hag said: “There are many more games to play. In FA Cup. After City, many more games. We have to catch up but more games to catch up and to get in the right position.”

Whether fans would agree with that assessment remains to be seen since United are already getting adrift of a top-four place.

