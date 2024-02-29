Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker claims Marcus Rashford should not be in starting XI

Former Manchester United full back, Paul Parker, has claimed that Marcus Rashford would be lucky to be a substitute for England in Euro 2024.

The United striker has endured an incredibly tough season to date, where he has only found the back of the net five times for his club.

The player’s form has been lambasted by pundits and fans alike and the player is reportedly not even on speaking terms with his boss, Erik ten Hag, after his 12-hour drinking binge in Belfast.

Speaking to Gambling.com, Paul Parker gave his thoughts on Rashford’s potential role for England at the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in France.

“At best, he [Rashford] could be a sub,” Parker said.

“He hasn’t got a right to start a game of football for his country. It would be absolutely ridiculous if it was to happen”.

“You can’t pick someone who is not right at the tournament, who is nowhere near right. At the moment, he’s very fortunate he’s playing for his club”.

The United academy product has already been warned by pundits that his poor form may result in having little role for England in the future.

Parker’s former teammate at Old Trafford, Paul Ince, has claimed that the attacker needs to mature if he wants to be a significant part of his national team’s assault on the Euros.

Elaborating further on Rashford’s issues with the English team, the former defender stated that not only his form but also the intense competition due to the quality in the England squad was an obstacle to a meaningful contribution this summer.

“He shouldn’t be starting for his country at the moment. Especially given the players that are around, he should be worried if he’s going to make the squad,” he said.

Rashford not being in good enough form for an England call-up is one thing. Parker’s claim that “he’s very fortunate” to be playing for United is another.

Many United fans would attest to the fact he is only in the team due to the lack of options out wide, as only Alejandro Garnacho has impressed this season.

It would certainly benefit both his club and national team if the 26 year old could somehow rekindle something of the form he showed last season as he broke the 30 goal barrier for the first time in his career.