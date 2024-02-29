Getafe want to extend Mason Greenwood’s time in Spain



Getafe are “ready to open” talks with Old Trafford officials over extending Mason Greenwood’s stay at the Spanish side beyond this season.

Manchester United loaned the 22-year-old to the Liga side in September, following enormous public backlash at leaked plans to reintegrate him into Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Greenwood has not played for United since being suspended by the club in January 2022 after being arrested on suspicions of attempted rape, coercion and assault. He was then charged later that year, before the case was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2023, following the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light.

An internal investigation was then launched by United’s executive branch, designed to assess what the next step was for a player who was still legally their employee. The investigation was believed to have concluded last summer, with the result being a plan to reintroduce Greenwood in a deliberate and carefully mediated manner, to mitigate the controversy this decision would generate.

This plan was leaked by The Athletic, however, leading Old Trafford officials to panickily change tack amidst uproar at the prospective decision, both inside and outside the club. The result was a hastily agreed loan deal to Getafe on the final day of the summer window, with a number of favourable conditions for the Spanish club given the risk they were taking by agreeing to sign Greenwood.

While there have been a number of incidents relating to the past year-and-a-half since the 22-year-old arrived in Spain, including a recent controversy with Jude Bellingham, from a purely football perspective, the loan has been relatively successful.

Greenwood has played 25 times for his newly adopted side this season, scoring 7 goals and providing 5 assists in the process. Getafe’s coaching team are thought to be very happy with the forward’s progress, considering he had not played professional football for 18 months at the point he relocated to Spain.

As a result, there is belief amongst staff that Greenwood will perform even better in the second half of the year, given his fitness has now reached a much better level after this period of inactivity. The Liga side are so happy in fact, they want to sign Greenwood on a permanent basis when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Tom Allnutt (The Times) reveals Getafe are “willing to discuss a permanent transfer” for the forward with his parent club, though the Spanish club would also be open to a further loan deal. Allnutt contends there is “belief” another loan may be the “simpler option”.

Greenwood’s contract is set to expire in 2025, though United reserve the right to automatically extend this by another twelve months should they wish. It remains unclear exactly what they plan to do with their forward, given the football operation at Old Trafford (and thus Greenwood by extension) is now controlled by the INEOS Sport team, following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ratification as co-owner.

Ratcliffe gave a surprisingly candid interview after confirmation of his ownership, in which he was asked directly about the Greenwood situation. He confirmed it was “quite clear we have to make a decision,” before clarifying that, “The process will be [this]: understand the facts, not the hype, and then try and come to a fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically: is he a good guy or not?”

The ambiguity of this response will have been deliberate. It offers the option for INEOS to go in any direction they wish in regards to Greenwood’s future, though recent reports suggest Ratcliffe’s words have disappointed staff members at Old Trafford, likely reminding the club’s new owner the consequences will be grave should any decision but a permanent exit be made.

Getafe will be hoping this flicker of negativity will help their cause in trying to sign Greenwood on a permanent basis this summer; as will the favourable clauses they previously agreed with United. As a reward for the risk the Liga side took in loaning the forward, Getafe are entitled to 20% of the transfer fee he generates, should the 22-year-old be sold this summer.

This means, as a hypothetical, if United were to agree a £30 million deal with Barcelona (who have been linked with a move) for Greenwood, Getafe would receive £6 million of this; or, conversely, United could just sell Greenwood to Getafe for £24 million and receive the exact same amount as the potential Barcelona deal. There is a simplicity to furthering the open dialogue with Getafe which may further sway Old Trafford officials.

From Greenwood’s perspective, he’s reported to have settled well in Madrid (the city Getafe play in) and receives little attention in the press or in public. Getafe will be hopeful this low profile environment appeals to the forward should he seek to continue rebuilding his career outside of England. Indeed, yesterday The Athletic reported that “even if United could facilitate a return, he would be reluctant to accept…he felt United could have supported him better over his case and is said to harbour no great desire to play for the club again.”

The Spanish club’s president, Angel Torres, recently revealed Greenwood’s keenness to remain in Spain beyond this summer. “He is very comfortable in Madrid and he’s crazy about the idea of staying another year,” Torres said. “It’s a question for them [United], they have to decide if he goes back there…there is a market for him in Spain, but it depends on money. It depends on Manchester [United].”

