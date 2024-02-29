“I’m sad, shocked and heartbroken…”: Paul Pogba responds after receiving four-year ban for doping offence



Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has issued a statement after confirmation that he has been handed a four-year ban from football for a doping offence.

Earlier on Thursday, news broke that Pogba was subjected to the punitive punishment after testing positive for testosterone – a banned substance – in September.

At the time, Pogba was provisionally suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal.

Italian prosecutors requested a maximum four-year ban in December. This has now been imposed.

The Frenchman tested positive for testosterone after Juventus’ game against Udinese on August 20, 2023. He did not play in the match but was on the bench.

The Carrington academy graduate vowed in his statement that he would appeal the decision.

Pogba returned to Juventus last year for a second spell, following a relatively turbulent and mixed six-year tenure at Old Trafford.

He re-joined the Turin-based giants as a free agent after the expiry of his contract. Pogba became the Red Devils’ record signing in 2016 for £89million – five years after he first left the club to complete a switch to Juventus.

His first season back with the Bianconeri was an extremely disappointing one as it was marred by injuries which only saw Pogba manage 10 games across all competitions.

Pogba’s statement read, “I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.”

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.”

“As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.”

“As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Should Pogba’s ban be upheld, the World Cup winner will be ineligible to play until 2027, when he’ll be 33.

