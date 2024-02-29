Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi finally responds to exit suggestions amid Man United links



Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has responded to suggestions that he is wanted by several elite clubs in Europe including Manchester United, ahead of the summer transfer window.

United could be one of a number of top clubs on the hunt for a new manager in the coming months.

After the Red Devils’ 2-1 loss at the hands of Fulham last weekend, Erik ten Hag was once again the subject of intense pressure and scrutiny.

It’s thought that new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is open to making a managerial change in order to kickstart his reign at Old Trafford on a clean slate.

United have already been linked to Julian Nagelsmann.

Others who have been mentioned to be in the running for the job include the legendary Zinedine Zidane and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person stated that United are “enchanted” by Inter’s Inzaghi and would be interested in installing him as Ten Hag’s successor.

Since taking over at San Siro in July 2021, Inzaghi has more than proven himself to be one of Italy’s top managers, leading his side to the Champions League final last season and winning the Coppa Italia twice.

This term, Inter are runaway leaders in the Serie A and look unstoppable on their way to clinching the Scudetto.

It’s believed that in addition to United, Barcelona are also weighing up the appointment of Inzaghi. Bosses at Camp Nou consider him as someone who could take over the reins from Xavi.

His contract with the Nerazzurri runs until 2025 and he is happy to stay, but would not be satisfied with a renewal unless it lasted until at least 2027.

Tuttorsport further state that Inzaghi earns around £4.7million per season plus add-ons. Inter would be unable to match a financial package worth around £6.8m-£7.70m from Premier League outfits such as United.

Amidst all this, Inzaghi opened up about his future following Inter’s 4-0 thrashing of Atalanta on Wednesday.

He said about the mounting interest in his services, “I’m very happy here at Inter. New deal? Not an issue. I feel very good at this club, with this board and of course with my players. I’m only focused on our performances.”

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta also gave his verdict on the ongoing matter and confirmed that the club wants to safeguard their manager’s future by tying him down to fresh terms.

“We love Simone and obviously we want to continue with him, we will open negotiations at the right moment. His deal expires in 2025 but he’s happy here and we’re very happy with Simone’s job.”

United certainly have a battle on their hands to land Inzaghi if he is indeed the man they choose to lead the club into the new era.

