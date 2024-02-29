Kobbie Mainoo goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month

Manchester United’s disappointing campaign has provided a lot more lows than highs as they enter the business stage of season.

Despite topsy turvy form and results, the emergence of young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been one major success story from the rocky season so far.

The 18-year-old has been largely outstanding since breaking into the first team midway through the campaign, notching his first Premier League goal for the club earlier this month.

Mainoo’s wonderful maiden league strike in stoppage time of the pulsating victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for February.

Pure brilliance 💫 This incredible injury-time winner from Kobbie is up for the @PremierLeague Goal of the Month award 👏#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 29, 2024

Having just conceded what looked like heart-breaking injury time equaliser to Pedro Neto, United were poised to throw away a crucial two points in the race for the top four.

But as the game ticked into its final seconds, Mainoo had other ideas.

Picking the ball up 30 yards from the Wolves goal there seemed to be no immediate danger to the home side.

However, the academy graduate skipped past Joao Gomes before nutmegging Max Kilman to find himself bearing down on the edge of the Wolves box.

Given the circumstances, many players would have hurried a finish which was make-or-break for United on the night.

Not Mainoo, who coolly stroked the ball with curl and precision into the far corner of Jose Sa’s goal before celebrating in front of the travelling fans he had just sent into raptures.

The goal was the crowning moment in an excellent run of form from the midfielder who is now a key component to Erik ten Hag’s engine room.

Although the manager will want to manage Mainoo’s minutes, the talent and temperament in the young man is undeniable with teammate, Casemiro, tipping the youngster to become “one of the best midfielders in Premier League history.”

Mainoo’s strike is one of eight strikes nominated for the award with the full list as follows:

Kobbie Mainoo (Wolves 3-4 Man Utd)

Richarlison (2nd goal) (Everton 2-2 Spurs)

Joao Pedro (Brighton 4-1 Crystal Palace)

Declan Rice (West Ham 0-6 Arsenal)

Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea)

Darwin Nunez (Brentford 1-4 Liverpool)

Jordan Ayew (Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace)

Emerson Palmieri (West Ham 4-2 Brentford)

Erik ten Hag will hope Mainoo can continue his rise and play a key role in a strong end to United’s season, which has been underwhelming to say the least, up until now.