Kobbie Mainoo’s bad display vs Fulham followed by fringe effort against Nottingham Forest as international call-up beckons

Manchester United saw their unbeaten start to 2024 come to a shuddering halt on Saturday, losing at home to Fulham in a wretched display at Old Trafford.

The fact Andre Onana was arguably United’s best player on the day tells its own story on the performance levels of the outfield players.

Kobbie Mainoo suffered a rare uncomfortable afternoon having dazzled since breaking into the first team earlier this season.

While United did follow up that loss with a narrow win against Nottingham Forest to advance in the FA Cup, Mainoo was on the bench and only came on in injury time.

As reported by the Daily Mail, his barren run of form came at a particularly bad time for the 18-year-old with England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley in attendance against Fulham.

Mainoo has been outstanding since his debut at Goodison Park in November, leading to debate about him making a late charge for the European Championship squad in the summer, let alone the U21s.

Despite his underwhelming shift on Saturday, England coaches will surely have seen enough of the midfielder to understand the quality of player they have on their hands.

The Three Lions will be wise to grant Mainoo his first official cap in the near future with Ghana hoping to turn his head through links to his parents.

Gareth Southgate is said to be keeping close tabs on the United man and will no doubt be plotting his introduction to the national side.

Mainoo’s quality is undeniable, having stood head and shoulders above United’s other midfielders in recent months, despite his tender years.

Talent in abundance with the temperament to match, United’s star boy is set for a huge future on both club and international stages.

Mainoo has been a mainstay in the side since the turn of the year and having played 16 times in the last 3 months, might be excused for the tired-looking display against Fulham, something probably recognised by Ten Hag as well, as evidenced by his place on the bench against Forest.

However, there is no rest time expected for the player in the near future with United facing some key fixtures in the midst of an injury and quality crisis.

Mainoo will undoubtedly face the biggest test of his professional career so far with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium up next. An FA Cup fixture against Liverpool will follow soon afterwards in a make-or-break two weeks for United.