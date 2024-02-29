Lucia Garcia and Geyse celebrate international success

Manchester United star Geyse scored an incredible goal whilst on international duty with Brazil.

Brazil are competing at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and a 5-0 victory over Panama secured progression to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Geyse opened the scoring in the 4th minute as she struck a sweet half-volley from outside the area which flew past Panama shot-stopper Yenith Bailey.

Her acrobatic celebration showed what it meant to her. She went on to score another later on, latching on to a loose ball in the box, before firing home into an empty net.

Geyse will remain with Brazil as they progress through the competition, which concludes at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on 10 March.

As well as beating Panama, Brazil have also got the better of Colombia and Puerto Rico convincingly enroute to the quarters.

Brazil take on Argentina on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was elation for Lucia Garcia who won the Nations League with Spain and sealed a place in this summer’s Olympics.

Spain beat Olympic hosts France 2-0 in the final of the competition on Wednesday night.

There were 14 United players on international duty over the weekend.

Both Grace Clinton and Millie Turner made their England debuts as the Lionesses beat Austria and Italy in international friendlies.

Hayley Ladd and Gemma Evans featured for Wales as they beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 with Aoife Mannion an unused substitute.

United women return to action on Sunday as they travel to West Ham in the WSL.