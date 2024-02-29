Manchester United face competition for Julian Nagelsmann from Borussia Dortmund

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has spoken on a number of issues concerning Manchester United, including the club’s pursuit of Dan Ashworth for the role of sporting director, ever since his purchase of a 25% stake in the Red Devils was confirmed.

However, the British billionaire has yet to publicly confirm Erik ten Hag will stay on in charge of the Old Trafford outfit next season.

Amid Man United’s inconsistent performances, which have left them trailing the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur for Champions League spots, murmurs of internal discontent have started to get louder.

If Ten Hag fails to turn United’s fortunes on the pitch around it won’t surprise many if Ratcliffe and his team decide to sack him at the end of the campaign.

Interestingly, last week, it was reported that INEOS already have a manager in their sights should they decide to kick-start their project with a new man at the helm.

It’s understood INEOS are big fans of Julian Nagelsmann, who’s relishing the prospect of replacing the former Ajax manager. Nagelsmann is currently the manager of the German national team.

However, a report from Foot Mercato suggests he will be a man in demand this summer.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in the former RB Leipzig boss, as they consider cutting ties with Edin Terzić.

The 41-year-old has endured an underwhelming season in charge of Dortmund, who find themselves fourth in the Bundesliga; 20 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Nagelsmann is thought to be open to returning to club football and would be interested in the move, but Dortmund are yet to make an approach.

However, considering his managerial prowess, it won’t be long before multiple European clubs start knocking on his doors.

Accordingly, if the INEOS ownership are really keen on him, they should make a final decision on Ten Hag’s future sooner rather than later before making attempts to rope in his successor.