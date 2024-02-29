Manchester United linked to River Plate’s 16 year old Franco Mastantuono

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Franco Mastantuono.

The River Plate midfielder is only 16 years old but he has already broken into the senior side.

According to transfermarkt.com, the player has played in eight matches for the first team after graduating from River Plate under 20s in January of this year.

His performances have alerted clubs in Europe and United are reportedly one of them.

According to ESPN Argentina, “Mastantuono aroused the interest of two European giants such as Barcelona and Manchester United and, consequently, River will seek to renew his contract with a million-dollar clause”.

The Red Devils have been recently linked to numerous South American starlets but rarely ever seem to make a move for the players.

TyC Sports (via The Sun) claimed that United had their eyes on four young South Americans: Mastantuono, Aaron Anselmino, Ian Subiare and Tomas Parmo.

The young attacking midfielder also made history, in River Plate’s 3-0 win over Excursionistas as he became the joint-second youngest goalscorer in Argentine football history, matching Sergio Aguero’s record.

“His feat is eclipsed only by Argentine icon Diego Maradona – who netted for Argentinos Juniors aged 16 years and five days”.

However, United face tough competition from Barcelona if they are serious about snapping up the youngster.

Catalan paper Sport claim, “Barça are very attentive to Mastantuono, who is the jewel that Argentina has fallen in love with”.

The youngster has broken more records of late, when “he became the youngest footballer to play in the River-Boca Juniors super classic” earlier this month.

In fact, the Spanish outlet state, “he passed the litmus test with flying colours, and demonstrated that at 16 years old he has the personality to face the hottest derby on the planet”.

A link to such a player is incredibly exciting but it is likely at such a young age that the player will want to continue his development in his homeland for the next year or two at least.

However, a focus on signing young unheard of gems could be a sign of a changing of path under new owners INEOS, and the supposed interest could have the fingerprints of Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth all over it, even if the two men are technically on gardening leave and not employed by the club as of yet.