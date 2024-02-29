Marcus Rashford insists the world is yet to see the best of Man United and the players



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has insisted that the best is yet to come from himself and his teammates even as the club fights to return to its past glories.

The United stars have been harshly criticised this season for their inconsistent performances and dismal results.

Early into the campaign, the Red Devils were dumped out of the Carabao Cup and the Champions League at the first hurdle.

At the moment, top four seems like an uphill battle and the FA Cup represents the side’s most realistic avenue of lifting some silverware at the end of the season.

One player who has arguably borne the brunt of the criticism more than anyone else is Rashford. After a brilliant 2022/23 term, he has since struggled to replicate the excellent form that saw him score 30 goals across all competitions.

He spoke to The Players’ Tribune and explained that the 20-time English champions will certainly return to the pinnacle of football sooner rather than later.

“I promise you, the world has not seen the best of this United squad and these players. We want to be back playing in the Champions League, then we have a massive international tournament at the end of the season.”

“We will be back where we belong. We just have to keep working, and that starts with me. If you back me, good. If you doubt me, even better.”

“We all know that this has been a club in transition the last few seasons. When we are winning, you are the greatest fans in the world, and that’s a fact. We need more of that old-school positive energy around the club. I know what that kind of atmosphere can do, because it kept me going through my worst moments.”

“Every time I walk out onto the pitch and I hear the fans singing my name, or I look around Old Trafford before kickoff, I feel that same positive energy. Deep down, when I look around before every kickoff, I’m still a fan. I can’t get that out of my blood.”

Rashford recalled the first time he played at Anfield and how emotionally charged he was.

The 26-year-old revealed that the adrenaline rush he felt led to him flying into a reckless tackle against James Milner, which almost saw him receive a red card.

Rashford added that he can take criticism from the media and newspapers but one thing he won’t tolerate is people questioning his commitment to his boyhood club.

