Marcus Rashford reveals he turned down “life-changing” money from rival clubs to fulfill Man United dream



Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed that during his early formative days as a player, he and his family turned down large sums of money from rival clubs to fulfill his dream of playing for the Red Devils.

During a turbulent period in United’s history, since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Rashford has been one of the few success stories.

He beat the odds, came through the ranks and broke through into the first team. Currently, he’s undoubtedly one of the first names on the team sheet.

Rashford is now a global superstar and one of the most recognizable and famous sports athletes around.

However, it hasn’t always been easy, as the 26-year-old pointed out in an interview with The Player Tribune. According to Rashford, his childhood was marred with challenges and difficulties, but he persevered due to the support of his family members and loved ones.

He is having a poor 2023/24 season by his exceptionally high standards. Rashford explained that he’s aware he deserves some criticism but no one should ever question his commitment and loyalty to United.

The forward reflected on his childhood years and said, “When I was about 10 or 11 years old, I was getting a lot of attention, and we had all kinds of agents and clubs trying to pass things to the family. United still hadn’t signed me to a scholarship, and people were offering all kinds of things.”

“A few clubs offered us life-changing money. We’ll buy the family a home, we’ll put cars in your garage. We’ll change your family’s life. At the time, my mum was working as a cashier at Ladbrokes. My brother was working for AA. They had every right to tell me, “Just take the deal.””

“But they knew my dream was to play for United, so they never ever pressured me. I don’t know how many people know this, but I actually played two academy games for that one club to see how I liked it. I remember walking out of the dressing room and seeing my mum and my brothers, and they just asked me, “What do you want to do? Stay or go?””

“I said, “I want to go back to United.”That was it. We got back on the bus. We bet everything on ourselves – all our chips. Looking back on it now, and seeing how many amazing young players never made it to the first team, it was a huge risk.”

“But for me, it was the only choice. I remember around that time, we had had a family meeting, and I said, “If we do make it to play for United some day, I want to be able to look you all in the eyes and say that you’ve not changed. And I want you to look me in my eyes and say I’ve not changed.””

Rashford explained that while people think they know his family’s history, they’ve barely scratched the surface and a lot remains unknown to the public.

He added that he wouldn’t change anything as those events moulded him into the player and man he is today. As per Rashford, his love for football is what has kept him going, contrary to the opinion of many critics.

“Money is great. It’s a blessing. But dreams are priceless. For me, even at 11 years old, playing for United was my only goal. I remember around that time, when I was still trying to get signed, Wazza and Cristiano came by to do something with all the academy lads, and I was just looking at them in awe, you know what I mean?”

He went on to say that his brother pushed him to try and get a picture with Rooney but he refused and adamantly reiterated that he didn’t need to as he would one day play with the legendary United striker. True to his word, Rashford did end up sharing a pitch with Rooney.

Rashford remarked about his love for the club, “People will actually think I’m weird when I start talking about what United means to me. Because if you’re not me, then I’m sure it almost sounds fake. But you have to understand, when I was young, playing for United was everything. It was out of reach for us. It was hard to get there, and even harder to stay there.”

Hopefully, he rediscovers his best form and goes back to his scintillating best.

Rashford and his teammates return to action on Sunday when they make their way to the Etihad to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

