Mason Greenwood “would be reluctant to accept” Man United return even if club welcomed him back



Mason Greenwood would reportedly think twice about re-joining Manchester United even if the club were to offer him a means of coming back.

Greenwood was controversially suspended in January 2022 after he was arrested on suspicion of raping and assaulting a woman.

He was then charged with the offences but the case against him was eventually dropped, with the Crown Prosecution Service citing the withdrawal of key witnesses.

United subsequently launched an internal investigation into the matter and had provisionally planned to bring him back until their plans got leaked.

Following backlash and public outrage, club bosses led by former CEO Richard Arnold reversed their decision and decided to send the Englishman to Getafe on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

He has been impressive in La Liga and has scored seven goals and registered five assists in 25 games. His exploits are believed to have earned him admiration from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Both teams are considering making a summer transfer swoop for the United loanee.

It was thought that Greenwood does not have a future at Old Trafford but in his first interview since being officially declared United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe opened the door to the possibility of the Englishman returning.

Ratcliffe said that a fresh decision on the player will be made in the summer and all the facts will be considered.

The INEOS billionaire explained that it’s important to judge fairly based on a number of considerations, including the values of the club.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Ratcliffe’s words were heard by Greenwood and if United were to call him, he would reject Barcelona and hop on the quickest flight back to England to play for his boyhood team.

However, according to The Athletic, the opposite is actually true and Greenwood is not too sure about the prospect of lining up for the Red Devils once more.

“Ratcliffe’s words have reached Greenwood, but sources with an understanding of the player’s thinking say that even if United could facilitate a return, he would be reluctant to accept.”

“Whatever the public perception, he felt United could have supported him better over his case and is said to harbour no great desire to play for the club again.”

“He also recognises he would face greater pressure and scrutiny if he returned, and staying in La Liga therefore holds major appeal.”

The newspaper adds that amidst all this, Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are taking a look at the matter and are aware of how sensitive it is.

“[Ratcliffe and Brailsford] have not ruled out a Greenwood return, according to sources who, like others referenced in this piece, were speaking anonymously to protect relationships. They are said to understand that if Greenwood played for United again, fans would require an explanation.”

“They have also resolved to come to a decision and stick to it, mindful to avoid a repeat of the conflicting messages that came out of United last August.”

The Athletic also suggest that Ratcliffe’s public statements may have been geared towards propping up the Englishman’s value on the transfer market.

By virtue of admitting a return is on the cards, United’s hand in negotiations is automatically strengthened rather than informing everyone that he’s not wanted.

Laurie Whitwell and Guillermo Rai divulge that United have kept in “regular contact” with Greenwood and his family members.

Apparently, just a fortnight ago, football director John Murtough held talks with Greenwood’s dad, Andrew, who handles the player’s affairs.

Club chiefs are planning to make their way to Getafe to deliberate with the Spanish giants over the Carrington academy graduate’s future.

The Athletic note that Getafe are eager to keep the player either on another loan or even permanently, as long as the transfer fee is low.

There are fears within Estadio Coliseum that Greenwood could be priced out of a move. His contract expires in 2025 but United have the option of triggering a 12-month extension clause.

