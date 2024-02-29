Mathys Tel confirms intention to remain at Bayern Munich



Mathys Tel has confirmed his intention to remain at Bayern Munich amid reports linking the Frenchman with a potential move to Manchester United.

Old Trafford officials are planning to buttress the United forward line this summer, following a disappointing season in front of goal.

Rasmus Hojlund – signed from Atalanta in the summer – has impressed in his debut year after a slow start to life in England. The Dane has scored 13 goals and provided 2 assists.

He’s still the joint top scorer in the Champions League (5 goals), despite United being eliminated after finishing in last place during the group stages, and has been in red-hot form domestically since Boxing Day.

Nevertheless, Hojlund is but one man; and Erik ten Hag’s team are already overly-reliant on a striker who just turned 21 this month. He was ruled out with injury last week, meaning he missed Saturday’s game against Fulham in the Premier League and last night’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

The state of United’s attack, with back-up striker Anthony Martial once again ruled out through injury, in his absence underscores just how badly further recruitment is needed up front this summer. Martial’s contract is set to expire this summer, while the Marcus Rashford as a striker experiment needs no further testing.

Which is why the update that Tel – a potential forward option for the club – wishes to remain at Bayern will be a major blow.

The INEOS Sport team, who gained full control over the football operation at Old Trafford following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ratification as co-owner, were believed to have identified the 18-year-old Tel as a target this summer.

The French forward is capable of playing on either wing, or up front, meaning he would have functioned as the ideal compliment to Hojlund, rather than a direct competitor. His potent pairing of pace and technical ability also makes him well-suited to the rigours of English football.

United were alerted to Tel’s potential availability following reports he did not have a positive relationship with Bayern manager, Thomas Tuchel, and was unsure of his route to the first-team given the presence of Harry Kane.

The forward’s agent publicly revealed they would “consider all options” ahead of this summer, with Old Trafford officials reported to have made “contact” over a move.

However, as relayed by The Peoples Person here, Bayern officials were adamant in their desire for Tel to remain in Germany; a desire which now appears to be a mutual one between club and player.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Tel “wants to stay” at the Allianz Arena, as he “dreams of becoming [a] Bayern legend.” The fact this development comes a week after the German club confirmed Tuchel would be departing at the end of the season is telling.

🔴🇫🇷 Mathys Tel will stay at Bayern, as club has confirmed on Monday during the meeting with his agent. Tel also wants to stay as he dreams of becoming Bayern legend. Exclusive story, confirmed. 🔐 https://t.co/zmBZOvtnrG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2024

This update appears to be a death knell for any potential move to Old Trafford, meaning INEOS will have to cast their eye elsewhere for reinforcements up front this summer.

