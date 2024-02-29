Rasmus Hojlund nominated for February’s Premier League Player of the Month award

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February.

The young Dane scored five goals in his four outings in February before an injury robbed him of continuing his fine form.

4️⃣ games 🔴

5️⃣ goals ⚽️ Rasmus Hojlund is a @PremierLeague Player of the Month nominee! ⭐️#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 29, 2024

Hojlund started the month by bundling home United’s second goal in their dramatic 4-3 victory at Wolves before smashing home an excellent opener in the 3-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old once against opened the scoring at Villa Park in United’s next game which ended with another important three points.

Luton were his next victims with Hojlund scoring twice in the opening seven minutes as United raced into the lead at Kenilworth Road.

It was his first brace for the club and he will have been disappointed not to have claimed a hat-trick on an afternoon that saw a raft of opportunities created by Erik ten Hag’s side.

A muscle injury has since sidelined the young man who was badly missed in the toothless home loss to Fulham which rounded off United’s Premier League fixtures for the month.

The injury is expected to keep Hojlund sidelined for another couple of weeks but he will be desperate to get back on the field to continue his excellent form.

After a long stretch without a domestic goal, the youngster is finally looking like he is ready to lead the line for United with his confidence growing by the week.

His five goals in February showcased all of his talents, from a poacher’s effort, to powerful strikes made by his own skills, Hojlund’s potential is there for all to see.

However, he does face stiff competition for the award, with six top players also nominated.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Wolves’ João Gomes, Brighton’s Pascal Groß are up for the gong, alongside Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Hojlund is likely to miss Sunday’s Manchester Derby but Ten Hag will hope to have him fit for the mouthwatering FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on the weekend of March 16.