Fabrizio Romano claims that Roony Bardghji dropped from FC Copenhagen starting line up over refusal to sign new deal

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that that Roony Bardghji’s desire to not sign a new deal with FC Copenhagen has resulted in his drought of playing time.

The 18 year old burst onto the scene this year and has scored 11 goals in 30 matches for the Danish champions.

The Swedish attacker threw his name into the spotlight with the winner against Manchester United in November’s topsy-turvy 4-3 Champions League classic.

The youngster’s displays have caught the eye of numerous pundits and before the Danish side took on Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 first leg, Rio Ferdinand claimed that “he looks like he should be there” when praising the influence of the teenager.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has now weighed in on the future of the player and he has highlighted a fracture between the club and the talented youngster.

The journalist posted on X, “Roony Bardghji, strange case for one of best talents in Europe. From being top scorer with 10 goals for Copenhagen to… zero minutes in first games of 2024”.

“Reason is that Bardghji has no intention to sign new long term deal — from the summer, he will only have 18 months left on his contract with several top clubs monitoring him”.

Such a decision would likely blow open the prospect of a transfer, as if the player only has 18 months on his deal and he is unwilling to sign a new contract, the Danish side will need to sell to make any sort of money from the winger.

According to reports, this will not be difficult to achieve.

The Peoples Person has relayed in the past that there is a huge queue of clubs forming to sign the starlet such as United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Moreover, the youngster has hardly quashed rumours of a move.

Speaking on the issue of a transfer to a bigger club, the young attacker claimed, “it’s a dream [to move to a big club], and it’s nice to hear because it means I’m doing well, but I try not to think too much about it”.

With the player and club at an impasse and someone as reliable as Romano reporting it, this could be very much a deal to keep an eye on as we approach INEOS’ exciting first transfer window as owners of the Old Trafford outfit.