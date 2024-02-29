Roy Keane tells Man United how to avoid Man City “punishment” ahead of derby clash



Legendary Manchester United captain Roy Keane has warned his former side that they’re facing an uphill battle to get a result against Manchester City this weekend.

United are set to make their way to the Etihad Stadium to take on the reigning Premier League champions, with a lot at stake.

City are firmly embroiled in a title race against Arsenal and Liverpool, who are currently leading the pack. United on the other hand are chasing a top-four finish in the hopes of attaining Champions League football next season.

The Red Devils will be heading into the clash off the back of a 2-1 loss at the hands of Fulham, in their last Premier League encounter.

The team didn’t play well and as a result, the players and the manager have come under intense criticism for the manner of the loss against the Cottagers.

Pep Guardiola’s men are in excellent form and are currently enjoying a run of 16 wins in their last 18 games. Unsurprisingly, City are the favourites to emerge victorious on Sunday.

Roy Keane spoke on ITV (via Manchester World) after City’s 6-2 FA Cup win vs. Luton Town on Tuesday night and indicated that United still have a small chance of getting something but they’ll have to be defensively resolute and solid.

He said, “You’d have to fancy City and United had a poor result last weekend. Recently United have been very easy to play against.”

“If United keep giving up the sort of chances they have in the last month or two then City will punish them. Hopefully a good Manchester United will show up and put in a good performance but they’ll certainly be up against it.”

“I think, you look at what they’ve done over the last few years and the players and the manager, now with the big games coming up – United at the weekend – the top players smell it and know it’s big stuff.”

Keane added, “These players have done it before and Pep is used to it. You saw him tonight and what it meant to him. Obviously there’s the disappointment with Jack [Grealish] getting injured, but that’s par for the course. He’s on about Haaland and De Bruyne getting up to speed.”

The ex-United midfielder further stated that City will take some stopping and are well on their way to being crowned champions once more.

Proceedings at the Etihad kick off on Sunday at 15.30 BST. United will undoubtedly be keen to make a big statement by beating their city rivals.

