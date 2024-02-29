Sevilla keen on signing Victor Lindelof from Manchester United this summer

Manchester United booked their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to Casemiro’s 89th-minute winner against Nottingham Forest in what was another limp showing from Erik ten Hag’s forwards.

Despite dominating possession at the City Ground, the Red Devils managed to create only a handful of clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities.

Apart from the fact that the win kept Man United’s hope of lifting a trophy this season alive, perhaps the biggest cause of celebration for Ten Hag’s side was a rare clean sheet away from home.

As Casemiro and Scott McTominay frequently tried to get into the box to break the deadlock, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof were left to defend acres of space for the best part of 90 minutes. Still, the pair managed to keep Forest’s attackers quiet for much of the match.

In particular, Lindelof, who played at the heart of defence in Harry Maguire’s absence, impressed with his positional awareness.

However, despite the brilliant performance, the Swede will likely find himself back on the bench once Maguire is fully fit.

The 29-year-old has struggled to nail down a place in Ten Hag’s starting lineup this campaign.

Now, this situation has supposedly opened doors for Sevilla to explore the possibility of signing Lindelof this summer.

According to Fichajes, Sevilla are keen on strengthening their backline and have set their sights on the United central defender.

Further, the Spanish outlet suggests that the “operation” should be very simple for the Seville-based team, as United are unlikely to “put too many financial problems” to let Lindelof depart.

The Sweden international is contracted to the Old Trafford outfit until the end of the 2024/25 season.

As such, the upcoming summer window is being viewed as the ideal opportunity for the Premier League giants to cash in on a player who isn’t a regular under Ten Hag.