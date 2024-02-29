“That is small change”: Tim Howard urges Man United to meet Newcastle’s asking price for “key cog” Dan Ashworth



Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard has encouraged his former club to stop dithering and just pay up the money to Newcastle for the services of Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth is INEOS’ number one target to assume a maiden sporting director role at United.

However, Newcastle have so far proven stubborn in their resolve to let the 52-year-old fulfill his wish of joining the Red Devils for a fresh challenge.

When Ashworth asked his bosses at St James’ Park to let him leave, the Magpies responded by placing him on immediate gardening leave.

In a subsequent interview, new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe branded Newcaste’s behaviour as “stupid”, “silly” and “absurd”.

Eddie Howe’s side are understood to want a hefty compensation package worth around £20million to let their executive formally switch allegiances.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person noted that Newcastle seem to have had a change of heart and are now open to agreeing a compromise that is favourable for all concerned parties.

Should the Tyneside outfit stick to their guns, the earliest Ashworth can start work at Old Trafford is in the 2026 January transfer window.

According to Tim Howard who wrote for The Daily Mail, United should treat the Ashworth situation like they would a player transfer and just fork out the money needed to finally land him.

Howard, who is also the sporting director of Memphis 901, emphasised the importance of the role within clubs. He explained that sporting directors fundamentally decide the club’s identity, approach in the transfer market, how money is spent on improving the team and training facilities and also handling vital player and staff affairs.

The former goalkeeper noted that when he first got to United in 2003, he quickly realised that the players were very well taken care of – almost to the point of being “pampered” – so that their sole focus remained on football and performing on the pitch.

Howard encouraged United to replicate this extremely successful model that worked wonders during Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure.

He wrote, “Back then, it was seamless. But United has not got that right for a while. Instead, the club has just papered over the cracks: bring in a new manager, bring in new players. But that wasn’t the issue: it was at the top. Which is why it would be such a coup if United hires Dan Ashworth.”

“He has had success elsewhere – it was on Ashworth’s watch that Brighton unearthed gems such as Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard and Kaoru Mitoma. And then, with a big budget at Newcastle, he found the likes of Alexander Isak and Sven Botman.”

“Sure, he won’t be able to sprinkle fairy dust around Old Trafford and fix everything. But the sporting director has always been the key cog – particularly at Manchester United.”

“So if Newcastle want £20million to let him go, that is small change. Instead of spending £100m on a striker, when he plays in a dysfunctional team, I’d rather pay £20m for a guy who can create an ethos and a holistic way of running the club.”

Howard added, “Don’t pay it, and United will still be in the same position – getting played off the park by Luton and losing at home to Fulham. Appoint Ashworth, give him the support he needs, and I have no doubt that United will be back – in a very short period of time.”

The 44-year-old opined that the 20-time English champions have it within themselves to challenge for top honours and silverware in two or three years, but only with the right and proper structure.

As per Howard, the first item on Ashworth’s agenda once he arrives at the club should be changing the environment.

“You are tasked with bringing the right players in. That means sorting contracts, scouting at games or on tape. It’s also on the sporting director to streamline the operation: are the current crop his style of players? Some will have to be pushed out of the door as Sir Jim Ratcliffe tries to raise $130m with a summer clearout. And is Erik ten Hag his manager?”

“Those are the big questions. But a lot of your time is spent almost babysitting – making sure that everybody is manageable and everybody feels like things are moving in the right direction.”

Howard stated that while the spotlight will undoubtedly be on Ashworth, he possesses a huge advantage that will prove invaluable in the discharge of his duties under INEOS – United are a big and historic club that naturally draws people in without much convincing.

