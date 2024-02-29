VAR, referees keep targeting Manchester United and they are not even subtle about it



Manchester United barely scraped through to the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday at the City Ground.

The goal came at the stroke of 90 minutes when Casemiro headed home from close range from a dangerous free-kick delivered into the box by the indefatigable Bruno Fernandes.

It was once again a poor performance from the Red Devils and they have some slack finishing from the hosts to thank for the win but ultimately, Erik ten Hag has progress through to the quarterfinals to show for his efforts.

After the game, there was a lot of criticism that came Marcus Rashford’s way while plenty called out the captain for his usual petulant nature but not many called out the refereeing that cost both players in the second half.

Stonewall penalty denied

The Mancunian should have been awarded a penalty when he was put clean through on goal by Diogo Dalot only for both Felipe and Murillo to barge into him in the box while making absolutely no attempts to win the ball.

Referee Chris Kavanagh waved play on and VAR checked it and deemed it not to be a major error from the on-field referee. However, the commentators did mention that it would have been a foul if it had happened anywhere else on the pitch.

February 2024: Felipe grabs Bruno Fernandes by the throat – no card ❌

February 2023: Casemiro grabs Will Hughes by the throat – red card 🟥 Should Felipe have seen red? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/beW9AVyjwv — Mail Sport (@MailSport) February 29, 2024

The Red Devils have not been favoured by VAR at all as they have received only three spot-kicks this term while Chelsea and Arsenal have received eight each, closely followed by Liverpool with seven.

And an even bigger travesty happened during added time at the end of the game. Bruno Fernandes won a corner and after a bit of pushing and shoving, Forest defender Felipe had his hands on the United skipper’s neck.

It was shown on television screens around the world and VAR took a look at it and deemed it not to be dangerous and no red card was shown.

Red card not shown

United supporters will remember well what had happened when Casemiro had his hand on Will Hughes neck even though it was clear to see that the Brazilian was trying to calm things down.

VAR deemed it to be violent conduct and a straight red was shown to the former Real Madrid superstar. Rules are meant to be broken when United are on the receiving end.

Now that the game is done, plenty have called out the referees for not following their own diktat but it is only a matter of time before United are once again on the receiving end and there will not be any hue and cry made of it.

Maybe Casemiro deserved a red card on Wednesday as well because it was he who might have inspired Felipe! And Forest players had the gall to complain about the goal being off-side.

Maybe Dermot Gallagher will now come up with articulated gibberish about how Felipe was massaging Fernandes’ sore throat. How long will referees blatantly target United? Only time will tell.