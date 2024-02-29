Wayne Rooney lavishes praise on influence of two Manchester United stars in last-gasp cup victory

Manchester United squeaked through to the quarter finals of the FA Cup with a 0-1 win at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

The Red Devils were able to avenge their 2-1 loss at the same ground at the end of December in the Premier League.

In a game of many chances but few in real quality. Casemiro was able to find a winner with a stooping header from a viciously whipped in free kick from Bruno Fernandes.

Making his debut as a pundit for the BBC, United legend Wayne Rooney, hailed the influence of United’s big players.

The former Birmingham City manager claimed, “you want your big players to have big moments. Bruno with the ball. Casemiro with the header”.

Reflecting on the goal he stated, “I think Bruno has seen how deep Forest are and Casemiro has gambled. He deserves it”.

When asked about the future of United manager, Erik ten Hag, Rooney came out in defence of the under-pressure Dutchman.

“A lot’s been made of Erik ten Hag’s position at the club. He’s been doing OK. We are starting to see a bit more consistency bar the last game (loss to Fulham)”.

“I think he’ll have more time, to bring players in and have a go next season”.

When asked about the prospect of his former side welcoming bitter rivals Liverpool to the Theatre of Dreams in the next round he claimed, “it’s great motivation for the team. It’s always a big occasion to play Liverpool. It is a big chance to make a statement and go one better than last year”.

The club’s record goalscorer also had time to offer some advice to the United team on how they can help Marcus Rashford out of his current funk.

When questioned on the reasons behind the player’s massively contrasting form to last year he replied, “a number of factors. Confidence. When you aren’t scoring that many goals, you need to get your confidence back”.

“He needs to simplify his game and get back into the groove”.

Speaking of his former teammate he claimed, “Marcus isn’t the most vocal lad. Body language doesn’t look great but he’s not really like that”.

The former striker argued it was the responsibility of the “bigger personalities” in the dressing room like Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes to find a way to fire him up.

United will not have to wait very long to return to Premier League action as they travel the short distance to the Etihad to take on their cross-city rivals, Manchester City on Sunday.