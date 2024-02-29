What Sir Jim Ratcliffe privately told reporters about key issue Glazers have been slammed for



Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly informed journalists that under his regime, the club would communicate better, be transparent and no issue would be rendered off limits.

Earlier this month, United confirmed via a public statement that Ratcliffe completed his partial investment into the club.

As a result, he is now a minority co-owner of the Red Devils. It’s thought that Ratcliffe has already assumed full control of sporting operations at Old Trafford, which he intends to subject to a radical overhaul.

After the appointment of Omar Berrada, the next item on the agenda for INEOS is the recruitment of more key personnel to occupy crucial positions that will then comprise the new and improved structure.

The likes of Dan Ashworth, Julian Ward and Jason Wilcox are some of the candidates being considered to spearhead Ratcliffe’s vision to transform United and restore the club to its past glories.

Following the announcement that his deal with the Glazers was over the line, Ratcliffe granted an interview to members of the press.

In the interview, the Oldham-born billionaire outlined his ambitions and future plans for the 20-time English champions.

He also spoke about other contentious issues such as Mason Greenwood, nation-backed states in the Premier League and United’s FFP struggles, just to mention a few topics.

In the eyes of most supporters, Ratcliffe’s openness and candid nature were a breath of fresh air.

Since their leveraged buyout of United in 2005, supporters grew accustomed to the Glazers barely communicating with them.

The American family are notorious within the fanbase for staying silent and constantly failing to address supporters’ concerns and grievances. They have a bad reputation for keeping their cards close to their chests, often for their own selfish reasons and at the expense of United’s progress and development.

The Glazers have proved dismissive of the plight of the Old Trafford faithful who have remained loyal and unwavering in their commitment to the team despite years of underperformance and mediocrity.

It has therefore been a different and freeing experience that Ratcliffe has so far demonstrated an eagerness to communicate with supporters and even take their opinions into account. After all, he is also a self-confessed boyhood United fan.

According to The Athletic, the 71-year-old British businessman has made it his mission for United to be frank, honest and not shy to take things head on.

The newspaper relays, “The 71-year-old billionaire was introducing himself to United fans via the media and told journalists that no topic was off limits.”

“He aims to run United’s football operations through plain speaking — as evidenced by his private addresses to staff, fans, and players — and communicating in a way the Glazers never did.”

“So, he did not want to dodge the Greenwood issue, however delicate.”

The early signs of Ratcliffe’s era are certainly very promising.

