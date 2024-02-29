Will Fish shows immense character to put in stunning second half display for Hibernian

Will Fish had a mixed night as he gave away a penalty that cost Hibernian the win in the Edinburgh derby but excelled in every other department for his side.

Hibernian followed up a crucial win at the weekend with a strong performance at the home of their cross-city rivals.

The Hibees had an impressive 21 shots to Hearts’ 14 but had less of the ball.

The side from Easter Road took a deserved lead in the 28th minute when Dane, Emiliano Marcondes, opened the scoring in the derby.

However, disaster struck for the United academy product when on the verge of half time, Fish charged into the Hearts attacker and sent him tumbling to the floor.

After a VAR check, it was confirmed that the penalty was to be given and the Scottish Premier League’s top marksman, Lawrence Shankland, made no mistake from the spot.

Although, in spite of this crucial blunder, the youngster stood up to be counted in the most hostile of atmospheres for a Hibs player with a fantastic second half display.

Sofascore gave the player a rating of 7.1 for his night’s work.

The centre back was a defensive rock throughout the rest of the night as he made an incredible 11 clearances and three blocks to protect his team’s valuable point.

The immense second half performance after conceding a penalty at the end of the first just highlights the great strength of character the youngster is developing in a rare successful loan for a United player.

The defender’s last block was a stunning lunge that stopped a certain goal with an outstretched left leg from a close range effort from the home side.

The Manchester born defender also won 100% of his aerial duels in the encounter.

As usual, Fish was able to contribute on the ball with a 76% pass accuracy and 57 touches in total.

The youngster even had a shot on goal for the away side.

Hibernian will be looking to build on the four points they have won in their last two games, as they prepare to welcome Ross County to Easter Road on Saturday afternoon.