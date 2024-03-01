Andre Onana feels he has turned the corner at Manchester United



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is finally starting to show signs of why manager Erik ten Hag had backed his £47.2 million signing in the summer.

The Red Devils have the Cameroonian to thank for their FA Cup fifth round win over Nottingham Forest, with the former Ajax star keeping his team in the game until Casemiro’s late winner.

United decided to move away from David de Gea after 12 years following some massive errors in key games and his weakness while distributing from the back.

But Onana’s start was far from perfect with the 27-year-old making a series of high-profile errors in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Onana’s United career did not begin well

The world was quick to forget that the United No 1 had guided Inter Milan to the Champions League final and his skills with the ball at his feet saw Manchester City avoid pressing him.

But Onana says he was backed by his teammates and reminded of how difficult it has been for players in the past at this historic club and how he had the talent to succeed at the Theatre of Dreams.

“I already know the goalkeeper that I am, but it took me six months or seven months not to play good, just to feel good. It was a difficult time for me. Everything was new, it was difficult for me to feel at home for so many reasons in a new country,” Onana was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

“I didn’t want to talk about performances, because I know the goalkeeper I am, and for me, the most important thing is to be set, to be happy and I will shine. My team-mates, my players, they always reminded me who I am, the goalkeeper I am and why I came to this club.

“They told me, ‘Andre, it took some players two years, for others six months and others no time. You have that personality to turn the situation (around).’ They always believed in me and told me from the beginning, ‘Andre, the quality is there, it’s just a matter of time.'”

And the shot-stopper has declared that the worst is behind him and that he is back to his best. His team, however, are nowhere close, and are struggling to finish in the top 4 with Manchester City to come next.

The turnaround and future

And their FA Cup dreams are facing a huge roadblock with Jurgen Klopp’s side set to arrive at Old Trafford in the quarterfinals. But the Cameroon international is confident that his team can turn things around just as he did.

“Everything is behind me, and now we have to move on together, and a great time will come. We just have to do the right thing – and the future will be brilliant for all of us.

“We are going to try to end (the season) on top, even if we have a lot of injuries. Of course it’s not an excuse, but this season a lot of things happened, a lot of moments when it was difficult for us.

“But as a Manchester United player you must win, so we are all responsible for what happened before. I take all the responsibility like always. But I know how good we are, and I believe in my players and that everything will change.”