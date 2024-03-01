Brighton and Hove Albion have identified Roberto De Zerbi’s replacement

Brighton and Hove Albion have a contingency plan in place, should their manager Roberto De Zerbi leave at the end of the season.

The Italian coach has worked wonders at the Amex stadium, as his side currently sit seventh in the Premier League and prepare for an exciting contest against Roma in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk’s manager has even been labelled as “one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years” according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

As such, the Italian has been touted for a top job in the future and this is where Manchester United come into the picture.

Current United coach, Erik ten Hag, has seen an upturn in his side’s fortunes as they have won seven, drawn one and lost one of their nine matches in 2024.

However, a crushing defeat at home to Fulham last weekend and the general lack of identifiable playing style has left the coach’s job vulnerable as his side sit eight points off Aston Villa in fourth.

De Zerbi has been recently linked to the United job should Ten Hag be relieved off his duties in the summer or earlier.

It has been reported that the Italian coach has impressed Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS and he would be of interest should they decide to part ways with Ten Hag.

Football Insider have added an extra layer to the story by reporting that “Brighton are ready to replace De Zerbi if Liverpool or Man United meet his £10m release clause”.

The 44 year old’s contract runs out in 2026 and he has already spoken of his desire to manage at the very highest level.

The website explains that “Brighton have drawn up plans for the event of De Zerbi’s departure and will make a quick appointment as their much-admired project continues”.

It has also been relayed here in the past that the Seagulls would not stand in the way of their manager leaving to a traditionally bigger club.

However, it is by no means a foregone conclusion that Erik ten Hag will be sacked. Were the team to win the FA Cup and/or qualify for the Champions League, which could be possible in 5th place this year, the manager would likely stay.

Furthermore, even if Ten Hag does leave, United may well be interested in other alternatives.

A recent report highlighted that the Red Devils had drawn up a shortlist of Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte alongside De Zerbi to take up the reins at Old Trafford.