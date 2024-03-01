Bruno Fernandes’ record of never missing a club game due to injury at stake against Manchester City



Bruno Fernandes has been brought up as an example to other Manchester United players countless times by Erik ten Hag.

The recent endorsement he received was when he overcame a “serious injury”, according to Ten Hag, to be available for the FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest.

The player was seen writhing in pain after receiving a knock against Fulham but completed that game and then played the next one.

So incensed was Ten Hag with how the opposition treated Fernandes that he demanded an apology from Fulham and then insinuated Forest targeted him deliberately, while the referee failed to protect him.

All of that has built up and Fernandes is now at risk of breaking an incredible career record, of the bad kind.

The Portuguese ironman has never missed a game through injury in his 12-year career, an insane record considering the amount of games footballers are asked to play now.

He has missed games through illness before, and obviously, suspensions have forced him to be absent too, but he has never been injured.

Fernandes has made more than 500 senior appearances on the trot and even overall, just missed two games in his club career- for Sampdoria in 2016/17, and for United in 2022.

Although Ten Hag has already said that Fernandes is itching to take to the field against City, he might have to be saved from himself.

Not many will be making United favourites on their trip to the Etihad Stadium so injury prevention might dictate physios’ minds when taking a decision on Fernandes.

Fernandes left The City Ground in Nottingham limping gingerly, clearly feeling the effects of a harsh game on his body.

If this record were to fall at the Etihad Stadium, then it would truly mark the end of an era, perhaps symbolising how misunderstood Fernandes is as a player and the ridiculous amounts of football players are made to play.

