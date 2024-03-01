Facundo Pellistri reveals his goals and dreams in tell-all interview



Facundo Pellistri’s career trajectory at Manchester United has been an extremely divisive one among fans and experts alike.

Some feel only the lack of chances given to him has held him back and he’s much better than the incumbents in potential, while others feel he is a limited player not cut out for this level.

The truth probably lies somewhere in between, and the flashes of quality he has shown at Granada this season allude to that notion.

In a tell-all interview with ESPN Deportes, Pellistri revealed that he was not happy with the minutes he was getting at United.

It prompted him to move elsewhere temporarily, and Granada sealed the deal due to their strong Uruguayan connections.

He said: “Although I had minutes at Manchester United, it was not the amount I would like given the football moment I was in.

“We are Uruguayans and we know their way of working, we all know each other a little in Uruguay. All of that encouraged it to happen, and also that Matías Arezo and Bruno Méndez were there, whom I know well and they encouraged me to come.”

The peak of his time at Granada so far has been the star-making performance against Barcelona. After failing to impress for United in a shock start against Bayern Munich, Pellistri didn’t repeat that against Barcelona.

He said: “The goal against Barcelona was in an incredible match, where we deserved a little more. We are eager to face what remains, and we are excited to be able to achieve the goal. If you see the table and the fixture, you can dream and there are chances of achieving it.”

However, despite not getting enough chances in Manchester, the winger holds manager Erik ten Hag in high regard and credits his intense training sessions for keeping him fit despite not playing competitively.

Pellistri said: “On a tactical level he is very good. He has a clear idea on how he wants to play and always tries to translate it. The training sessions are very intense and the coach is quite strict, he likes the players to be professionals.”

It remains to be seen whether Pellistri’s long-term future is at United as both the player and the club are in line for an upheaval in the summer, adding too many uncertainties to the equation.

However, the player’s passion and commitment to the cause can certainly never be doubted, and that’s more than what can be said for many players at United.

