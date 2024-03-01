Glazers receive embarrassing score in NFL report as they rank 29th out of 32 teams when it comes to spending money on facilities

Manchester United and American Football team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, share an unlikely connection.

Both clubs know the pain of Glazer ownership better than most.

The NFL team tasted success in 2021 when they won the Superbowl with the legendary Tom Brady.

However, fans of the Floridian team are now getting a taste of what it is really like to be owned by the parasitic family.

The Mirror state that “an NFL report has laid bare the failings at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – which the Glazers are responsible for”.

“A damning survey conducted by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has exposed the shortcomings of the infrastructure at the Florida-based franchise, [which] the Glazers have owned since 1995”.

“Some of the most damning findings ended with owner Joel Glazer receiving a rating of 6.1/10 from Buccaneer players when considering his willingness to invest in the facilities – which places him 29th overall out of 32”.

United fans and players would find it very hard to disagree with that after years of neglect which have seen Old Trafford fall from one of the finest global stadiums to an average Premier League ground at best.

It has been reported numerous times about how a lack of investment has left the stadium dilapidated and shell of its former self.

The American survey highlighted delights at Tampa such as an unclean locker room that is “constantly smelly” and that has a “persistent bug issue in the showers”. The Buccaneers also have to make do with a mouldy sauna despite being the 37th most valuable sports franchise in the world and worth a reported $4.2 billion according to Forbes.

Not that it means anything to the Glazers, who have left a leaky roof and unhygienic kitchen conditions at Old Trafford and United are the 13th most valuable sports team in the world worth an estimated $6 billion.

Elaborating further on the miserly approach of the Glazers the report claims, “younger players must have roommates on work travel, unless they pay the team more than $1,750 for their own room each season. They do have a daycare room on gamedays, but charge players’ families $90 per child, which most other teams offer for free”.

“Outdated facilities are one thing, but providing clean showers and workspaces, and not charging players to have their own hotel room on work trips should be basic standards for a multi-billion-dollar professional sports enterprise.”

United fans may be comforted to know they are not alone, as they know only too well what the Glazers are capable of when it comes to the art of penny pinching.