Juan Mata reveals he is excited for Manchester United’s youngsters, points out three in particular



Two positive byproducts from Manchester United’s nightmare season so far have been Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s confirmation of a 25% stake and the emergence of a youthful spine of the team.

While this season might not go into record books for success, it could very well turn out to be the one which is looked at in the future as a turning point.

Like many fans, former United man Juan Mata has revealed he is extremely excited by what he has seen so far of United’s youngsters, naming three in particular, in an interview with Spanish outlet AS.

On Alejandro Garnacho, he said that the Argentine’s emergence doesn’t surprise him, as he has played with him earlier.

He said: “I know Alejandro (Garnacho), we played together and I know how good he is. I think he is showing great maturity, mentality and consistency in many games. He is emerging as an important player, which is something I am very happy about.”

Unlike Garnacho, whom Mata knows well, he admits he didn’t know about Kobbie Mainoo. which makes him a “positive surprise” for him.

Mata said: “I didn’t know (Kobbie) Mainoo when he was in the youth team, but he is a very positive surprise. He seems like a very good player.”

And finally, Rasmus Hojlund has changed the narrative around him with sterling performances before his untimely injury. Since then, he has been a changed man, which hasn’t been lost on Mata.

He said: “Rasmus (Hjlund) is a different situation, since they paid a significant sum of money for him and he had some pressure at the beginning, but once he scored the first goal he hasn’t stopped doing it. He seems like a very strong forward, with a lot of confidence.”

Finally, every youngster needs experienced heads to guide them and Mata has pegged Bruno Fernandes as the ideal professional for these youngsters to follow.

He said: “I talk a lot with Bruno (Fernandes), he is a great friend of mine and we talk a lot about the games, training sessions… Everything. I wish them the best. They have a great generation of young players, with a mix of players like Bruno, who can give them a lot of experience, so hopefully it works.”

