La Liga chief Javier Tebas urges Mason Greenwood to stay in Getafe because it’s good for the league



The topic of Mason Greenwood’s future at Manchester United got fresh impetus recently when Sir Jim Ratcliffe refused to definitively close the door on his return.

Since then, the noise has ramped up and while the player himself has not said much, if anything at all, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

For their part, the Spanish league and his loan club, Getafe, have been trying their best to get him to stay.

Greenwood has impressed at Getafe, with seven goals and five assists for a team that is not naturally attacking constituting a great return.

One can now add Javier Tebas, the chief of La Liga, to the list of people who have thrown their support behind him, and in the most direct way possible.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Tebas expressed his admiration for the on-loan United forward and hoped he would continue in Spain.

He said: “He’s doing really well at Getafe as a player and I hope he continues to be successful and he continues to stay in Spanish football because that’s always good for us.”

Regarding the previous allegations on the player, the case for which was dropped without any punishment, Tebas gave perhaps the most direct support to Greenwood than anyone else so far.

He said: “He is just another player. He had a past, but not a past we can do anything about. He was innocent and wasn’t condemned. We can’t be judges for everything. If we did that, we’d have no teams.

“I’m a lawyer, so it’s important to say he is not condemned. He was acquitted here (in the UK). Should we have reopened the case in Spain? Do I know the case in great detail? No.”

He finished his defence of Greenwood with a three-word phrase that is unlikely to impress many.

Tebas said: “Greenwood was not condemned, so I don’t care.”

While United will take a fresh decision on his future at Old Trafford, it is highly unlikely that he would get public support in such terms were he ever to return to the Premier League.

However, for United, it is a positive scenario as the Spanish league is clearly enamoured with the player which could lead to a good windfall for the club in the summer in case they decide to sell him.

