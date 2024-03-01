Man United have been joined by Newcastle, Liverpool in Nicolo Barella summer race



Manchester United have already entered a new era with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now the minority stakeholder and plenty of behind-the-scene and on-field changes are expected ahead of next season.

A new CEO is already on his way while Dan Ashworth’s arrival as Football Director is just a matter of time. Plenty of current United staff are unlikely to be a part of the club moving forward.

As for on the pitch, INEOS are planning a huge summer clearout and the names of almost all midfielders are potentially on the chopping block.

Casemiro has struggled in his sophomore year and it is clear that he cannot successfully carry out the manager’s instructions of trying to press high due to his lack of pace which gets exposed during opposition counter-attacks.

Midfield overhaul

Christian Eriksen has not started a game since January and while he remains the best passer, his legs have completely gone and he finds it hard to adjust to such a demanding system.

With Mason Mount struggling due to injuries and Sofyan Amrabat likely to return to Fiorentina in the summer, a midfielder is likely to be targeted by the new regime in the summer.

According to Fichajes, Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella could be an option with the player’s current deal expiring in 2026 with the Nerazzurri trying to get the midfielder to sign a new two-year contract.

Apart from the 20-time English league champions, Newcastle and Liverpool are also in the race for the Italy international.

The new and improved deal for Barella is likely to occur if Inter manage to move on a few players in the summer. Otherwise, a renewal could be under threat and this gives the English trio hope of a possible blockbuster move.

“Inter Milan is considering renewing the contract of Italian midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is handling an offer to extend his contract until 2028, all while receiving interest from several Premier League clubs to leave Giuseppe Meazza.

“The Nerazzurri want to hold on to one of its key pieces in midfield, hence this new financial effort to ensure his long-term future, although everything could come to nothing if Manchester United, Newcastle or Liverpool finally manage to convince both the player and Inter for a summer transfer.

Barella a target

“The financial situation of the Italian club could lead it to have to part with some of its best men in order to pull off this extension. This is what is fueling the rumours of a bombshell exit in the coming months.”

The Italian has not enjoyed the same prolific season as last term but Simone Inzaghi trusts him a lot and he has played an integral part as they are comfortably leading Serie A currently.

The 27-year-old has made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice while registering five assists. Last season, he had registered nine goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances and was Inter’s second-highest assist-giver and fourth-highest goalscorer.

The European champion can play all across the midfield and his goalscoring and creative prowess could work a charm for Ten Hag in his high transition system. He is valued at €75 million according to Transfermarkt.