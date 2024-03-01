Manchester United eyeing Miguel Gutiérrez as long-term solution for left-back problem



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s options to replace Luke Shaw at the back are very limited right now and it has become a huge problem position for the Dutchman to solve in the months to come.

Tyrell Malacia remains sidelined since the start of the season while the club terminated Sergio Reguilon’s loan in January.

Alvaro Fernandez was also deemed to be not ready for the step-up and both Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat have taken turns in that role and as expected, have come up short.

The manager has resisted the temptation of throwing academy talents like Harry Amass and Habeeb Ogunneye into the deep end and it is clear to see from Shaw’s recent injury record that a new left-back should be prioritised in the summer.

New LB should be targeted

The Peoples Person had relayed recently that scouts from Old Trafford had been to Spain to assess Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez on “multiple occasions” in recent weeks.

The Spaniard was close to a United move in the past and now according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), he is “back in the spotlight” with United circling “for months”.

The former Real Madrid star has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring once and providing six assists with Girona second in La Liga.

His attacking stats are quite impressive with his take-on success rate placing him in the top 20 percent among full-backs while his pass completion rate stands at an impressive 85.5 percent (via Fbref).

Real could yet sell

Los Blancos have a buyback option for around €8 million and previous reports had suggested Carlo Ancelotti would bring back their former Champions League winner and then take a call on his future.

The Madrid giants have been linked with a blockbuster move for Bayern Munich man Alfonso Davies and if that materialises, Gutierrez would find it impossible to become a starter.

His deal at Girona lasts until 2027 and it will be intriguing to see where he lands up after enjoying such a breakthrough season.

United should be at the front of the queue if Real agree to sell. If the player remains at Girona, they are likely to ask for much more than what Real can get him for. The full-back’s Transfermarkt value stands at €20 million.