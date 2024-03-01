Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri could be in line for first start for Sevilla this weekend due to injury and suspension crisis

Manchester United loanee, Hannibal Mejbri, could be in line to make his first start for Sevilla at the weekend, since joining on loan in January.

The Tunisian player has had a nightmare of a time so far in Spain, only playing 37 minutes over three league games.

The 21 year old made a decent start on his cameo, in spite of an early yellow card, playing 28 minutes on his debut.

However, things quickly turned sour for the United academy player when his coach, Quique Sanchez Flores, criticised his attitude and he was briefly exiled from the squad, before being recalled.

In addition, it was relayed that Hannibal had a bust up with a senior player in training and this had caused significant tension in the Andalusian club’s dressing room.

As a result, it was thought that both Sevilla and United were uninterested in keeping the player beyond the summer and would be happy to cut ties with him.

Consequently, the midfielder only spent eight minutes on the pitch in the whole month of February.

However, there may now seem to be a glimmer of hope for the Tunisia international.

Spanish paper MundoDeportivo claim that with “Djibril Sow out due to suspension, Hannibal can enjoy his first start for Sevilla this Saturday against Real Sociedad”.

“At least that is clear from the talk that Quique Sánchez Flores had this Wednesday with Boubakary Soumaré and the Tunisian player himself, a couple that can form the midfield of the Andalusian team, which has accumulated quite a few casualties in that position. Gudelj, Joan Jordán and Agoumé are not available”.

After a disastrous spell, the 21 year old will no doubt be chomping at the bit to take advantage of whatever playing time he can get.

Sevilla currently sit 15th in the table but after taking eight points from their last 15 available, including an impressive 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid, they have given themselves some breathing space from the drop zone.