Manchester United target Giorgio Scalvini likely to leave Serie A this summer

Manchester United target, Giorgio Scalvini’s future seems likely be outside of Serie A, due to the high price tag Atalanta will ask for.

The Italian defender has been a revelation for his side as they push for a Champions League spot and have only conceded 28 goals in 26 games in the league.

Impressively, the 20 year old has already played 30 times in this campaign and this is the third season in a row that the youngster has been an integral part of the Bergamo team, in spite of his young age.

This season in particular has been a breakout year for the Italian international and consequently, the elite of Europe have expressed their interest in him.

Due to United’s own desperate need for reinforcements defensively, Scalvini has been linked to the club on a regular basis over the last few months.

It was reported in January that the Red Devils were ahead of the competition for the player’s signature and it was even relayed here that Atalanta had knocked back a proposal from United in the winter window to bring him to Old Trafford.

Italian outlet Calciomercato add to the story by claiming that despite the fact the defender has “become a pillar of the Bergamo team”, they have grown used “to giving up their best jewels and sooner or later it will happen with Scalvini too”.

However, according to the paper, it is improbable that the player, ranked the best U21 defender in Serie A, will remain in his home country.

“It’s easy to think that the player will go abroad. The Bergamo team has now become an overpriced shop for Italian clubs” and the defender is “unlikely to leave Atalanta for less than €50 million. A high price, which effectively cuts Milan out of the race for the player”.

Furthermore, “Atalanta has now created an important market axis with England, so pay attention to Manchester United, where Rasmus Hojlund ended up last summer”.

“The next one (player to leave) could be the young Italian central defender, who will also be observed during the European Championships when he wears the shirt of the Italian national team”.

It is also reported that Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Real Madrid also have a clear interest in signing the player this summer.

It is even said that the Italy player could be Madrid’s number one defensive option this summer.

“Giorgio Scalvini’s future therefore appears truly rosy, ready to finish on a high note with Atalanta, before definitively taking flight at just 20 years of age”.