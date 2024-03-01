Manchester United target Joshua Kimmich wants a move to the Premier League this summer

Manchester United target, Joshua Kimmich, is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Bayern Munich legend has continued to be a regular for his side in this campaign, but cracks appear to be forming in his relationship with his current club.

The German international has already played over 374 times for the Bavarian giants but rumours of a summer exit are picking up steam.

It was reported at the start of the year that the star was attracting interest from English clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Barcelona were also credited with an interest in signing the experienced midfielder.

Bayern director, Max Eberl, recently added fuel to the transfer fire by claiming to the media that the 29 year old veteran’s contract was ending in 2025 and he was perhaps in the “dark side” of his career. In other words, in decline.

HITC take the story further by reporting that Kimmich would be very much interested in a new adventure in the Premier League, after spending his whole career to date in the Bundesliga.

“HITC Football understands that Joshua Kimmich has many admirers in England, not just Manchester City, but with Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham also monitoring his situation”.

More interestingly however the outlet reports, “HITC understands that Joshua Kimmich is keen to move to the Premier League this summer”.

“The outstanding German international has endured a tough campaign under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, but even before this season, he was thinking about his future and a possible move to the Premier League”.

United’s cross-city rivals and weekend opponents, City, are especially interested in the player as Kalvin Phillips is likely to be sold this summer and Mateo Kovacic could be heading to Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, Pep Guardiola was the manager who signed the midfielder for Bayern Munich, so the two have a history together that could work in the Citizens’ favour.

Therefore, were United to sanction a deal for the serial winner, they would certainly face intense competition from the elite of the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

It is also uncertain that INEOS would pursue an ageing player who would probably see United as a step down from Bayern.

However, with Casemiro likely to be leaving this summer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new recruitment team may just see Kimmich as the perfect man to guide their young gem, Kobbie Mainoo, over the next few years.