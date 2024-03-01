Home » Manchester United’s Hayley Ladd completes coaching qualification

by Zoe Hodges
Manchester United has announced that midfielder Hayley Ladd has recently completed her UEFA A Licence Coaching qualification.

The club announced the news on social media, congratulating the Welsh international alongside a picture of the star with her certificate.

Ladd has been at United since 2019 with the inaugural Manchester derby being her debut for the club.

The 30 year old appeared in every game of her first season with the Reds.

In last weekend’s game against Arsenal, Ladd celebrated her 100th appearance for United as she came off the bench late on.

Ladd has spent more time on the bench this season than in previous years but has still managed to score three times despite being a defensive anchor in the middle of the pitch.

Meanwhile, at international level, Ladd has been capped 90 times for Wales.

This past weekend, Ladd was part of the Wales squad who beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in an international friendly and provided the assist for Fishlock.

The UEFA A Licence is the highest practical coaching award available.

The course is for coaches working within or aspiring to work within the professional game in senior (21+) and/or youth development environments.

At the end of last year, Ladd signed a contract extension with United until Summer of 2025 but it looks like Ladd is thinking of her future beyond playing for United with this latest achievement.

Manchester United regroup and face West Ham on Sunday in the WSL after a busy international period which saw 14 Reds play for their countries.

