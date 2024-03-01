Thomas Tuchel would reject Barcelona’s advances to join Manchester United



Despite a torrid 10 years by regular standards of Manchester United, it seems like the job remains as coveted as ever.

Amid rumours that Erik ten Hag is increasingly getting on thin ice due to declining results and worsening performances, Sir Jim Ratcliff is reportedly exploring his options.

Current Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has been reported as an option as he leaves Bayern at the end of the season.

Now, reliable German insider Christian Falk reports that the interest is mutual, and Tuchel goes a step ahead of the club as well.

Falk reports that the German manager is a target of Barcelona too, where Xavi will leave his position at the end of the season.

However, Tuchel is determined to reject Barcelona’s advances if he can see a favourable situation developing at Old Trafford.

His first priority is a return to the Premier League, where he impressed with Chelsea, even winning a Champions League before Todd Boehly’s project spectacularly blew over.

The upcoming summer is set to be a huge one for managerial hotseats around the world, with the likes of Bayern, Liverpool, Barcelona, and possibly United and Chelsea looking for a new man in the dugout, with potential for more openings.

In such a situation, if Ten Hag fails to impress the new regime at Old Trafford, they might be tempted to pull the trigger instead of leaving themselves open to a shrinking field of candidates.

Besides the usual suspects of managers, INEOS have also considered Graham Potter, while Roberto de Zerbi is the flavour of the season and is expected to be targeted by many clubs.

United could be in a unique situation where they could feel left behind if they don’t make a move just because the surroundings will be so full of upheaval.

It spells trouble for Ten Hag, and Tuchel’s stand confirms that despite their struggles, United would figure near the top of every manager’s wishlist.

