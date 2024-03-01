Zinedine Zidane to reject Manchester United’s advances due to two key reasons



Erik ten Hag being under scrutiny at Manchester United is not a scenario most thought would be a reality this season but after a nightmare season, the rumour mill about his replacement is in overdrive.

Among names like Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte, and Roberto de Zerbi, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s dream candidate has seemed like it changes with every new report.

The Peoples Person recently relayed a report that Zinedine Zidane is the coach Sir Jim dreams of at the helm of the club.

However, French expert Julien Laurens has poured cold water on those dreams in an interview with RMC Sport.

Laurens said that Zidane will reject United’s advances due to two key reasons, both of which seem non-negotiable at first sight.

He said Zidane’s lack of English-speaking skills, and his reluctance to learn the same, is a huge barrier, one which also stopped him from gracing the Premier League as a player as well.

Secondly, he doesn’t fancy living in England, a natural by-product of not wanting to learn the language as both are related to each other.

It is why Zidane never came to the Premier League and he is determined to chart the same path as a manager that he did as a player.

He has already won it all at Real Madrid, and his name has been incessantly linked to the French National Team, Juventus, while he has rejected suggestions of managing Paris Saint-Germain due to his affiliation with Marseille.

Therefore, United don’t figure into the picture at all as even if he didn’t want to trace his playing career in his managerial tenure, coming to England is something he just doesn’t want.

Sir Jim would do well to pivot and take a different direction, with the likes of Graham Potter also reportedly INEOS favourites.

Amidst all this, eyes will be on Erik ten Hag as it is his job to lose and what happens between now and the end of the season could decide if there’s even a job to be had at Old Trafford.

