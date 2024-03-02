Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 5-0 Crystal Palace u18s



Manchester United u18s hosted Crystal Palace on Saturday morning in the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup.

After defeating Arsenal in the previous round, United were up against another strong London outfit.

The visitors proved to be a difficult side to break down throughout the first half with launching a barrage of attacks.

Ashton Missin was causing a lot of danger down the left wing but the congested Palace area provided a number of blocks to United’s attacks, one of which saw Missin race down the left wing and cross to James Scanlon just six yards out. But the the midfielder’s shot was blocked off the line.

It took until the 44th minute for United to make the breakthrough, thanks to captain Finley McAllister. Reece Munro started the attack with a driving run out from the back before stretching the play to Scanlon on the right wing who found McAllister in the box to score from a wide angle.

The second half continued in much the same vein with United in complete control and they almost doubled the lead just two minutes after the restart, when Scanlon struck off the crossbar.

In the 58th minute, Harry Amass tucked infield to pick up the ball and drove into the box before having his shot deflected past the keeper to make it 2-0.

After missing a number of chances earlier in the match, Ethan Wheatley celebrated in relief when he added United’s third. McAllister dribbled into the box and squared for Gabriele Biancheri whose shot was stopped but Wheatley was on hand to apply the finish to the rebound.

Wheatley then returned the favour by crossing low to Biancheri to bundle home in the 84th minute.

Into injury time Wheatley capped off an outstanding performance from United by making it 5-0. McAllister was in the thick of the action again as he laid it off to Wheatley to strike past the keeper on his left boot.

Adam Lawrence’s young side have booked their place in the finals of the Premier League Cup with the convincing rout and shall see themselves tested against either Manchester City or Leicester City.

United: Harrison, Kamason, Munro, Jackson, Amass, Devaney, McAllister, Mantato (Biancheri 69), Scanlon (Thwaites 78), Missin (Bailey 82), Wheatley

Unused subs: Myles, Armer

