Academy Match Report: Manchester United u21s 2-4 Derby County u21s



Manchester United u21s hosted Derby County at Leigh Sports Village on Friday night.

The match marked the first occasion in over six months that fans were able to watch the u21s on MUTV with matches regularly blocked from viewing due to Premier League broadcasting restrictions.

The opening stages marked a dull affair as United struggled to work the ball out of their half but Derby were unable to threaten despite the opportunities.

It took until the 23rd minute for Derby midfielder Adebayo Fapetu to work a one-two down the right wing to escape the marking of Sonny Aljofree and Zach Baumann before he crossed to Tony Weston for a close range finish.

Weston then robbed Sam Murray of possession at the top of the United box, but Tom Myles was quick out of his goal to cut out the chance.

United looked like they began to find their feet approaching the half hour mark with Ethan Williams in particular causing some danger.

It was the winger Williams who would start the attack as United levelled the scoring in the 31st minute. Williams played Murray to the byline and the fullback cut back to Baumann to finish expertly from 16 yards.

Williams then did well with two quickfire chances to win United a pair of corners.

But United’s uptake didn’t last long as a grave mistake from Myles gifted Derby the lead in the 38th minute. A hopeful ball over the top saw the keeper come flying out of his goal but Derby striker Weston was first to it and slotted into the empty net.

Complete capitulation then set in as Myles made another error with a poor pass out from the back towards Aljofree that was intercepted and scored by Cruz Allen.

Desperate to hear the half time whistle, it didn’t come soon enough for United, and Derby made it 1-4 from another turnover. With United pushing high up the pitch, Tom Huddlestone’s misplaced pass launched a counter attack which none of the United defenders could keep up with, ending in a well deserved goal for Fapetu.

Habeeb Ogunneye was introduced at the break as United looked to shore things up in the second half.

With Derby taking their foot off the gas, there wasn’t much to get the fans off their seats until Williams went on a run down the right wing before cutting onto his left and scoring with a deflected shot to make it 2-4.

With quite a bit of work left to do to mount a comeback, United looked much improved with a few half chances but ultimately Derby’s resolute defending kept the score 2-4 to give the three points to the visitors.

United: Myles, Nolan, Huddlestone, Aljofree, Murray, Baumann (Thwaites 71), Curley (Ogunneye 46), Williams, Oyedele (Armer 89), Musa (Biancheri 71), McNeill.

Unused subs: Plumley

