Ajax interested in re-employing Erik ten Hag if he is sacked by Manchester United



Ajax are reportedly keen on taking Erik ten Hag back in the event that he is relieved of his duties as Manchester United manager.

Despite overseeing a 1-0 mid-week win against Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup, there is still a lot of pressure on Ten Hag.

Last weekend, United suffered their 10th Premier League defeat of the campaign following a 2-1 loss at the hands of Marco Silva’s Fulham.

Beyond the result, the performance was dismal and left a lot to be desired. In truth, even when the Red Devils have won games, they’ve looked very unconvincing.

It’s telling that since Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his 27.7% partial investment into United, he has not definitively backed Ten Hag in public.

Even more worrying from the Dutchman’s point of view is that the club continue to be strongly linked to his potential successors.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi, Zinedine Zidane and Graham Potter have all been mentioned to be in the running for the United managerial job.

According to The Express (via Independent), Ten Hag may have another role lined up in case his tenure at Old Trafford comes to a premature end.

The publication states that Ten Hag has admirers back at Ajax and the Eredivisie giants would take him back if the opportunity presented itself.

The 54-year-old spent five seasons with De Godenzonen and enjoyed an incredibly successful spell.

He won three Eredivisie titles and two KNVP Cups. He also led them to them to a Champions League semi-final in 2019.

Since Ten Hag left Ajax to take over the reins at Old Trafford, Ajax have been in turmoil. They are currently fifth in the league standings and 30 points adrift of table leaders PSV Eindhoven.

