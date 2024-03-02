Barcelona, Juventus asked Manchester United about Sofyan Amrabat in January



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been forced into making quite a few injury-enforced alterations to the starting line-up and they have not paid dividends.

Rasmus Hojlund’s muscle problem has necessitated a change in Marcus Rashford’s position but the Englishman has been poor up front on his own with his body language indicating how much he is not enjoying the change.

At the back, Sofyan Amrabat was drafted into the side after Harry Maguire joined the injury list. The Moroccan was deployed as the left-back with Victor Lindelof moving into the heart of the defence.

The Fiorentina star has not enjoyed the best of loan spells and he is said to be regretting making the move to Old Trafford on deadline day.

Amrabat’s loan spell has not gone according to plan

The former FC Utrecht man normally plays as the defensive midfielder and it is no surprise to see him struggle in Shaw’s position. But what has been disappointing are his displays at the base of the midfield during Casemiro’s absence.

The Morocco international does not seem like he can handle the Premier League’s pace and United are unlikely to make his loan move permanent.

There were even rumours of his loan being terminated in January just like Sergio Reguilon. But United opted against taking such a step due to the huge injury list at that time.

However, his impressive displays for Fiorentina last term and for his national team during the Qatar World Cup means quite a few teams are open to signing him should the Red Devils pass on their option of making the loan deal permanent.

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, both Barcelona and Juventus had tried to swoop for the midfield general in January but the 20-time English league champions refused to entertain their requests.

Interest remains

“Juventus asked for information” on the possibility of breaking the loan but considering the huge loan fee outlay, there was no chance it would be accepted.

The Catalan giants were rumoured to be interested last season as well and they “returned” for their long-term target but United firmly rejected their advances as well.

Amrabat has started only 13 games since his loan move and Fiorentina are unlikely to earn that €20 million for his summer sale.

However, Barca and the Italian giants’ interest shows there is very clearly a market for Amrabat. The pace of the game in Italy and Spain suits him much more.