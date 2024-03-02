Erik ten Hag admits Eric Ramsay’s mid-season departure is ill-timed



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted that the imminent departure of Eric Ramsay from the club in the middle of the season is ill-timed.

Recently, United officially confirmed that Ramsay is set to depart Old Trafford to take up a new job as head coach at Minnesota United in Major League Soccer.

Prior to that, he was heavily linked to the role and an agreement was finally struck for him to complete the switch.

United’s game against Manchester City on Sunday will be Ramsay’s final match in the dugout alongside Ten Hag and his other coaching staff.

At 32, Ramsay will become the youngest manager in MLS history for his new club.

Championship outfits including Swansea and Blackpool were after the United coach’s services but Minnesota United ultimately won the race to land him.

Ten Hag spoke to club media and wished Ramsay all the best as he undertakes a new challenge.

The United boss however conceded that the Welshman’s exit is ill-timed, considering the Red Devils are still firmly in a top-four battle and are also aiming to win the FA Cup.

He said, “So it is not a good time in the season. But we won’t stop him.”

“He is a very good coach, he developed and we are very proud, as Manchester United, that we develop, not only players, but also coaches. And he has a great opportunity. He has to take this.”

“We wish him all the best.”

Ten Hag added, “I am sure he will be a great manager in the future. He has fantastic skills.”

“We will miss him – as coach and as a person. But, as I say, we wish all the best for the future and we look forward to [seeing] the results of Minnesota and we will look forward to how he will be progressing there.”

Ramsay joined United from Chelsea in 2021 to serve as the set-piece coach.

