Erik ten Hag says Bruno Fernandes is an inspiration to his teammates



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Bruno Fernandes’ body language is an “absolute strength”.

He takes his Manchester United side on the short trip across town to Manchester City tomorrow knowing that he needs to somehow get something out of the game if he is to stand any realistic chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, he was asked about the importance of body language in his players and replied:

“Of course it’s important … we talk about this issue with the players, with the team and also players individual, what is the impact on the crowd, but also on the opponents.

“Football is a psychological game. Win or lose, so you have to take advantage. So when your body language can be positive, you lift your own team.”

He was then asked “Have you seen body language that concerns you?”

“What you see is the character of a player,” he said. “Often you see that’s expressed in his body language. that’s not a thing you can change in a short time.

“I think Bruno [Fernandes] is a good example. He wants to win. And he shows his emotion. And that is an absolute strength of him, to push his own team, so others around him, they pick it up and want to fight with him.”

Asked about Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments about ambition, he said:

“What did I say when I started here? We have to show ambition, we want to be the best – that is what United stands for. But at the same time we know also where we are now.”

He also said “we can go toe-to-toe with” tomorrow’s opponents, listing previous occasions when United came close to pipping them.

The manager was then asked “do you see that United are trying to copy City’s way of success?”

“You can always learn from opponents who are successful. You have to do it if you’re going to be successful.

“But at the same time, we have to do it in the United way. This is a different club, different environment with a different DNA.

“But you pick up things that can be successful and integrate it in your own model, that’s very good.”

Finally, Ten hag was asked a question on Andre Onana’s progress .

“I think he’s doing very well.

“If I assess his season so far, I think he’s adapted to the Premier League, I think he has very good performances in the Premier League, and what you see, he’s progressing.

“I think he’s doing very well lately, very good performances. So he has to see this as a base, and step up from here. I think everyone sees now how he’s a very good goalkeeper. But he needs a challenge, from these challenges he progresses, and that is what I see in this moment, when I see him keeping across the season.”