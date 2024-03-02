Erik ten Hag weighs in on prospect of England call-up for Kobbie Mainoo



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has sent a message to Kobbie Mainoo and encouraged him to continue developing and improving in order to boost his chances of an England call-up.

Mainoo has undoubtedly been the breakout star for United this season.

While the Red Devils have struggled for form and consistency, he has been a shining light for most supporters.

Mainoo has impressed with his calm, composed and silky displays in the middle of the park.

Since coming back from a long-term injury in November during a clash against Everton at Goodison Park, Mainoo has almost been undroppable.

Often, the homegrown star has even outshone his more experienced and senior teammates.

Amidst all this, there have been calls for Mainoo to be called up for England ahead of the upcoming March international break.

It has even been suggested that should he continue on his current trajectory, there may even be a spot for him in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Gareth Southgate is understood to be closely following Mainoo with a view to possibly including him in his ranks.

The 18-year-old is also eligible to play for Ghana.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Etihad to take on Manchester City, Ten Hag spoke to BBC Sport and was asked about the possibility of Mainoo joining up with the Three Lions.

The United boss said, “It’s not up to me. The England manager, Gareth Southgate, knows very well what he wants and it’s up to him.”

“All the things that I can see, and what I saw, is that high potential.”

“Every time, he’s going to high levels. Every training, every game, he’s playing at higher levels.”

“So he has a high potential but it’s up to him to keep the process going and I have to manage this.”

For United, Mainoo has made 17 appearances across all competitions this term.

