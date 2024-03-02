Fabrizio Romano provides updates on Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire’s future

Manchester United’s disappointing season has been hugely attributed to the defensive issues throughout the campaign.

Consistent injuries have plagued Erik ten Hag’s back-line with the manager unable to get the same defenders on the pitch for any prolonged period.

United have made defensive reinforcements their priority in the summer and transfer-guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on two key names connected with Ten Hag’s side.

Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is one of the players linked with a move to Old Trafford and the Dutchman’s future is up for debate in Germany.

Romano says United are yet to make a “serious or concrete offer” for De Ligt and the current upheaval at Bayern will need sorting before he makes a decision on where his future lies.

“Matthijs de Ligt will wait to understand who’s gonna be the new manager at Bayern Munich before deciding anything regarding his future. Everything is open with Tuchel leaving so it’s very quiet now,” said Romano.

De Ligt would certainly be a player of interest to the United boss, who worked with the 24-year-old during his successful stint ant Ajax.

Harry Maguire is the other player Romano has provided an update on after the former United captain survived the chop from the club last summer.

It looked like Maguire’s days were numbered at Old Trafford with West Ham making a formal offer for the England man in the closed season.

However, terms were not agreed and Maguire has gone on to make a lot of appearances this season, enjoying some decent form in the process.

United are taking a similar stance with the defender this summer; open to offers but in no rush to move move the 30-year-old on with similar changes expected at United to those at Bayern, given INEOS’ recent arrival.

“The club are open to important proposals… or they’re happy with him staying. They’re not desperate to sell Maguire. Also in this case, we have to wait for a new director to arrive, and then Man United will decide how to proceed regarding many players,” said Romano.

If United can raise funds from selling Maguire to facilitate a deal for De Ligt it would surely represent a major coup but any such deals still seem a long way off.

In the meantime, United will hope to end the season strong to keep their faint hopes of Champions League qualification alive, starting with the daunting trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City tomorrow (Sunday).