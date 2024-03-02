Former Manchester United winger Gordon Hill disgusted with treatment by club

Former Manchester United player, Gordon Hill, has become the latest ex-player to speak out against his treatment by the club.

The ex-winger played for United between 1975-1978, winning the FA Cup and the Charity Shield.

He scored 46 goals in 117 matches for the Red Devils.

The former player took to X to complain about having to be relocated from his current seat, despite being a season ticket holder.

He posted, “looks like I will not be taking my season tickets after having them from 1996, and being told you will be relocated. I cannot believe this from a club I represented and played my heart out for. I was given a reason which was bloody ridiculous I will be speaking to Jim. Not happy”.

This is not the first time this year that the Mancunian side have managed to upset one of their former players about seating arrangements.

Former United midfielder Norman Whiteside and his wife also complained about similar treatment.

Posting on X, Whiteside’s wife claimed, “so, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been a loyal supporter, doesn’t matter if you played for your club, Manchester United can just dump you from your seat when they feel like it, so they can expand exec seating! Absolute disgrace!”

She also went on to claim that it was not just her and her husband but many fans were affected by the changes.

“I’d like to make clear that this post is not just about Norman. There is a whole block of loyal supporters who expressed their views to me at the West Ham game, but they feel as if they have no voice or platform to voice their anger”.

United did respond to the incident and claimed that they were not creating hospitality seats but the decision was motivated by the need to move matchday hospitality seats into consolidated blocks in an effort to address fan concerns about being dispersed around the grounds.

The club also rubbished claims that extra hospitality seats are being created at the expense of season ticket holders and even stated that there would be 500 fewer next season.

The Old Trafford side also claimed that after discussion with the former Northern Ireland international, he was happy with the outcome of his new seat.

The Red Devils will be hoping to find a similar arrangement with Hill.

These are the sort of incidents that INEOS will seek to avoid in the future as they will certainly be keen to shed the image of contempt for supporters and ex-players that the Glazer family have been all too happy to show over the last two decades.