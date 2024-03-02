Hannibal Mejbri fails to grab his chance during Sevilla’s win vs. Real Sociedad



Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri seemingly failed to make his mark and grab the opportunity presented to him as he made his first start for Sevilla in their 3-2 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Hannibal left United to join Sevilla on loan last month but his time at the Andalusian outfit has been a disaster so far.

It was previously relayed that the midfielder had a lot to do before convincing manager Quique Sánchez Flores to give him a run of games.

Flores is thought to have issues with Hannibal’s attitude and wanted to knock him down a peg or two before fielding him.

In addition to all this, Hannibal was reportedly engaged in a bust-up with a senior teammate.

Sevilla have ruled out the possibility of triggering the €18m buy clause to permanently sign the Carrington academy graduate.

After his loan spell comes to an end, he’ll be allowed to make his way back to United. The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the Red Devils have also made a decision to make the player available for transfer when the window opens.

Youssef En-Nesyri gave Sevilla a commanding two-goal lead in the space of 13 minutes and it looked like Flores’ side were on their way to a comfortable home victory.

Andre Silva halved the deficit just before the break from the penalty spot.

Sergio Ramos restored Sevilla’s two-goal advantage in the 65th minute to all but ensure Sociedad’s hopes of mounting a comeback were vanquished.

Brais Mendez grabbed another goal for the visitors in the dying embers of proceedings but it was a bit too late for Sociedad by then.

Hannibal featured for 53 minutes before being taken off for Suso.

The United loanee only managed 29 touches of the ball. He successfully delivered 13 of the 17 passes he attempted and had a pass accuracy of 76%.

The Tunisian made one key pass.

Hannibal failed to find his target on the one occasion he attempted to ping a long ball. He created one big chance and his only shot at goal was off-target.

He delved into six ground duels but came out on top just once. The 21-year-old was required to contest two challenges in the air. He won none of them.

Hannibal lost possession of the ball 11 times and was dribbled past once.

After his display vs. Sociedad, it would be fair to say Hannibal still has a lot of work to do to convince Flores to hand him more minutes and starts.

