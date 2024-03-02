Jadon Sancho’s struggles continue in Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga 2-0 win against Union Berlin

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho completed 88 minutes for Borussia Dortmund in their solid 2-0 win away at Union Berlin, in the Bundesliga.

Sancho lined up in a fluid front line that included Julian Brandt and Kareim Adeyemi behind striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Despite the quality in the away team, Dortmund struggled to get going in a first half that largely passed Sancho by before his teammates did eventually find their feet.

After a lethargic first 30 minutes, Dortmund took control and opened the scoring five minutes before the break through a thumping Adeyemi strike.

The young winger cut in from the left and buried the ball in off the crossbar with a goal that would have rekindled memories of Sancho’s first stint in Germany.

The United man continued on the periphery of proceedings until the referee bought the half to a close in Berlin.

Sancho re-appeared for the second half after failing to pose any real threat to the Union defence, completing just one of his four attempted dribbles and not mustering a shot at goal in the first 45.

As the game wore on, so did Sancho, who once against failed to leave his mark on a game in which he was perhaps fortunate to stay on the field for as long as he did.

The United man was substituted in the final moments of the game and the 88 minutes under the belt are probably the only positive Sancho can take from another lacklustre and lethargic outing.

Edin Terzić made the game safe two minutes after Sancho was subbed, as Ian Matseen stole the ball in the Union half before calmly slotting home.

But, in all, it was another day to forget for the Englishman, who lost possession 14 times and was unable to provide any kind of spark throughout a game that was there for the taking for the Dortmund attackers.

With the chance of a reconciliation at Old Trafford highly unlikely as things stand, Sancho will know he needs to do more with the minutes he is getting at Dortmund.

The 23-year-old continues to look devoid of confidence and interest in a black and yellow shirt and he is playing himself out of any kind of move in the summer, let alone one to a top side on the continent.

United will be hoping the forward can improve his form quickly for them to stand any chance of recouping a chunk of the £72 million paid for him in 2021.